Metal prices are booming across the board with everything from Palladium, Iron Ore to Copper, trading near multi-year highs.
This week, Iron Ore broke $200 a ton for the first time ever, while Palladium broke above $3,000 to hit an all-time record high. Elsewhere, Copper prices surged to a fresh 10-year high and have now doubled from the lows seen a year ago.
And then there’s Silver, which is once again starting to attract a lot of attention – on a scale not seen since the global financial crisis in 2008.
There is a lack of Silver around the world. There is not much Silver at any refineries and getting your hands on physical Silver is becoming increasingly difficult. In fact, Silver is now rarer than Gold, which means there is a risk of a real Silver squeeze this year.
And let’s not forget the whole ‘Green Energy Revolution’, which is currently taking shape across the global economy.
Silver is a key component in everything from electric vehicles, renewable energy to solar power technology. However, supply is limited, which further supports the bullish case for Silver prices in the medium to long term.
As governments around the world pursue more aggressive Green Energy and Infrastructure policies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner – this alone will continue to be a major driver of Silver demand for years to come.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.