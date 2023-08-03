Here's three reasons why USD/JPY has been on a relentless uptrend.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retakes 0.6550 after mixed Aussie data, China Services PMI
AUD/USD is eyeing a sustained move above 0.6550, helped by a surprise increase in the Chinese Caixin Services PMI for July. Mixed Australian preliminary Q2 Retail Sales and Trade Balance also add to the upside, as the US Dollar rally takes a breather. US ISM Services PMI in focus.
USD/JPY drops and pops below 143.50 as BoJ intervenes in bond market
USD/JPY is bouncing back toward 143.50, having dropped from the latter to hit fresh session lows at 143.16 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) intervened to buy unlimited amounts of 5 to 10-year JGBs. The BoJ's responded after 10-year JGBs hit fresh nine-year highs near 0.65%.
Gold stages a modest recovery from multi-week low, upside seems limited
Gold price gains some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through. Bets for more rate hikes by Federal Reserve underpin the US Dollar and cap gains. A positive risk tone also contributes to keeping a lid on the safe-haven commodity.
Australia ASIC sues eToro platform for inappropriately exposing clients to CFD product, DOJ goes after Binance
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has levied charges against the eToro trading platform, going after its crypto trading wing for dishonest, inefficient, and unfair execution of its contract for difference (CFD) product.
Risk aversion returns on US sovereign downgrade
US stocks are getting hit with a one-two punch as Fitch’s US sovereign downgrade overnight and on expectations the US Treasury will continue to boost the size of their debt sales. The major indexes don't seem to have anything left in the tank to take Wall Street back to record highs.