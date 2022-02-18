Tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated yesterday, sending gold to $1900 per ounce, but investors are calmer this morning, as planned talks between the US and Russia gives a certain relief before the weekly closing bell.
But the risk-taking will likely remain limited, offering a limited recovery potential to equities & cryptocurrencies.
Oil on the other hand tanked despite the rising Ukraine tensions, rupturing a well-justified positive trend between geopolitical risks and energy prices. In the FX, the safe-haven yen gained, the EURUSD remained steady as the macro pricing was put on hold.
In individual stocks, Tesla tanked 5% after it sank to the bottom of the latest Consumer Report’s ranking. Ouch.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
