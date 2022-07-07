Sentiment is mixed. The S&P500 eked out small gains after a volatile session. The FOMC minutes, released yesterday, came as a confirmation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) remains fully committed to bringing inflation down, even if it means slower growth.
But, the recession talk, lower energy prices, and the softening Fed hawks despite yesterday’s hawkish minutes weigh on the US 10-year yield, and the the 2-10 year portion of the US yield curve inverted, which is read as ‘recession’ is either here, or about to hit the fan.
Gold prices are on a freefall mode due to the strong dollar, and silver extends losses below $20 level. The mint ratio is above 90, hinting that either gold is still expensive, or silver is relatively cheap. But whether their prices will go up or down depends on US dollar.
The dollar trades at 20-year highs, and keeps pushing higher.
Activity in Fed funds futures price in more than 93% chances for a 75bp hike by the end of this month, but many people think that the deteriorating economy since the Fed’s June could bring the Fed to hike by 50bp only instead of 75bp this month. The market chatter hints that the market pricing has room to get more dovish rather than more hawkish.
In oil, we now see a clear pivot, as investors prefer selling tops rather than buying dips. Tensions between G7 and Russia is an upside risk in the short run, but if the attention remains on demand side, we could see limited upside, and a further downside in oil prices.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!