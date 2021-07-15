What's happening in markets: Stocks, forex, bonds, commodities [Video]

- Main headlines in play today (00:00).
- Review of market sentiment at the European open (1:12).
- Fed's Powell reiterates stance on tapering and inflation (3:03).
- Chinese recovery steadies (4:38).
- US extends Trump-era halt to economic dialogue with China (6:54).
- Australian unemployment hits a 10-yr low (8:37).
- BoE's Ramsden delivers hawkish comments on inflation (10:18).
- Netflix shares up after-market on move into gaming (14:13).
- Crude oil remains lower as UAE and Saudi close in on a deal (15:46).
- Main calendar events today with a focus on US data (18:30).
