EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls struggle to take control

After rising toward 1.1750 early Tuesday, EUR/USD made a sharp U-turn in the second half of the day and closed in negative territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Wednesday and trades below 1.1700.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.36% -0.21% -0.19% 0.53% -0.91% -0.43% 0.53% EUR -0.36% -0.57% -0.48% 0.17% -1.27% -0.78% 0.17% GBP 0.21% 0.57% 0.00% 0.75% -0.70% -0.21% 0.74% JPY 0.19% 0.48% 0.00% 0.69% -0.76% -0.27% 0.74% CAD -0.53% -0.17% -0.75% -0.69% -1.28% -0.96% 0.00% AUD 0.91% 1.27% 0.70% 0.76% 1.28% 0.49% 1.45% NZD 0.43% 0.78% 0.21% 0.27% 0.96% -0.49% 0.96% CHF -0.53% -0.17% -0.74% -0.74% -0.00% -1.45% -0.96% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength caused EUR/USD to turn south in the American session on Tuesday. Markets still see a less than 20% chance of the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowering the policy rate at the January meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, and this positioning seems to be helping the USD stay resilient against its rivals.

In the second half of the day, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will publish the private sector employment data. Markets expect an increase of 45,000 in private sector payrolls in December, following the 32,000 decrease recorded in November. A reading better than expected could feed into expectations for a Fed policy hold and help the USD outperform its rivals. On the other hand, a negative print could trigger a USD selloff and open the door for a decisive rebound in EUR/USD with the immediate reaction.

Later in the session, investors will also pay close attention to the Institue for Supply Management's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for December. The headline PMI is forecast to come in above 50 and show an ongoing expansion in the service sector's business activity. An unexpected drop below 50 could weigh on the USD. Conversely, a reading near the market expectation, combined with a recovery above 50 in the Employment Index of the survey, could boost the USD and force EUR/USD to stretch lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) extends its slide below the 50- and 100-period SMAs, while price holds beneath these averages and rests around the slowly rising 200-period SMA. The RSI (14) prints at 38, reflecting bearish momentum without oversold conditions. The 200-period SMA aligns as the immediate support level at 1.1675. Measured from the 1.1503 low to the 1.1800 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1652 could be seen as the next support level before 1.1615 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

Recovery attempts could face immediate resistance at 1.1690-1.1705 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 20-period SMA) ahead of 1.1730 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1745 (50-peirod SMA, 100-period SMA).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)