Broadly speaking, when you get markets that are well extended in one direction, it doesn’t take much to trigger moves the other way. We had been seeing a lot of demand for stocks and selling of the US Dollar and this had set up the expectation for a turnaround.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is in downside consolidation above 1.2000 amid risk-off mood. The US dollar clings to overnight recovery gains while the yields steady. J&J’s covid vaccine news fails to cheer the euro amid rising infections globally.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3950, extending the pullback from seven-week highs. The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and covid woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. UK CPI misses estimates with 0.7% in March.
Gold likely to face stiff resistance near $1795-$1800, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields tumbled alongside global stocks. Surging covid infections globally brought a reality check into the markets and triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave.
ETH price eyes all-time highs as ETFs receive approval in Canada
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
Markets tumble as covid fears overshadow vaccination drive
European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.