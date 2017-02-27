Weekly Technical & Trading Outlook USD/JPY

On the bigger picture, although dlr's early rally fm 2016 bottom (Jun) to a 10-1/2 month peak of 118.66 in mid-Dec signals MT fall fm 2015 near 13-year peak at 125.86 has ended there, subsequent erratic fall to Feb's low of 111.60 confirms a temporary top has been made there n last week's weakness to 111.94 suggests re-test of 112.60 would be forthcoming soon, a daily close below there would bring retracement of aforesaid rise to 111.15 (being a 'minimum' 38.2% r of 99.00-118.66), then twd 'psychological' target at 110.00, however, as daily indicators would dispaly 'bullish convergences' on such move, 108.83 (50% r) should remain intact. Only abv 113.78 signals pullback is over n yields 114.96.

