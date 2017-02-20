Weekly Technical & Trading Outlook USD/JPY

Looking at the bigger picture, dlr's early rally fm 2016 bottom (Jun) to a 10-1/2 month peak of 118.66 in mid-Dec confirms MT fall fm 2015 near 13-year peak at 125.86 has ended there, however, subsequent erratic fall to Feb's low of 111.60 confirms a temporary is made n broad sideways trading is in store. Having said that, dlr's gain to 114.96 last Wed suggests consolidation with mild upside bias would be seen for at least a strg retracement of aforesaid decline, a daily close abv 115.96 (61.8% r) anytime signals pullback is over, then price would head twd 118.66 next month. On the downside, only below 112.00/10 would abort this bullish view n risk weakness twd 109.92 (50% r of 101.19-118.66).

