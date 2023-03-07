The next few days could be wild and incredibly volatile for financial markets thanks to key central banks meetings, a semi-annual Congress appearance from Jerome Powell, and the latest US jobs data.
Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday morning following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight as investors geared up for this week’s key risk events and economic releases. US and European futures seem to be pointing to a mixed open, with all attention directed towards commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later today. In the FX space, the dollar remained subdued offering more space for G10 currencies to retaliate. Gold remains shaky this morning, and could be exposed to more pain if Powell strikes a hawkish tone later today.
In other news, the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked interest rates to the highest level in over 10 years. As expected, the central bank announced a 25-basis point hike, taking the cash rate to 3.6%. However, the RBA signaled a pause in its tightening cycle which triggered a selloff in the aussie. Taking a quick look at the technical picture, the AUDUSD remains under pressure on the daily charts with prices pressing against the 0.6700 support level. A solid bearish breakout beyond this level may open a path toward 0.6600.
Big week for USD as Powell and NFP eyed
It has been a choppy affair for the dollar over the past few days due to the absence of a fresh fundamental spark. But upcoming events could inject fresh life into the currency and set the tone for March.
Later today, Fed Chair Powell provides his semi-annual report to the Senate Banking Committee. Any hints around the Fed veering away from 25bp hikes in future meetings have the potential to move markets. The central bank head will address the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and is expected to reiterate a similar message. If Powell sounds hawkish, this could essentially revive dollar strength and rate hike bets. Alternatively, a dovish-sounding Powell may temper expectations around rates staying higher for longer, resulting in dollar weakness.
Before the main course and potential market shaker on Friday in the form of the NFP jobs data, investors will be served appetisers in the form of the ADP’s monthly report and the weekly initial jobless claims. Market sentiment could receive a slight boost if these reports exceed forecasts.
All eyes will be on the US jobs report at the end of the week, which is expected to show that the US added 215,00 jobs in February compared to the blowout 517,000 seen in January. Ultimately, another robust jobs report may reinforce expectations around the Fed holding rates higher for longer, in turn supporting dollar bulls. If the NFP report disappoints, this may raise questions about the dollar’s renewed strength, especially if rate hike bets cool.
Commodity spotlight - Gold
After bagging its best week since mid-January, gold has kicked off the new week on a shaky note.
The next few days promise to be eventful for the precious metal as investors brace for Powell’s Testimony and US economic data including the highly anticipated NFP. Price action suggests that gold bulls could be back in town. However, the risk events over the next few days may determine whether the current momentum results in a more pronounced bullish reversal or simply a dead cat bounce. A hawkish-sounding Powell coupled with another strong jobs report could spell nothing but trouble for gold. Alternatively, a cautious Powell and disappointing jobs report could keep the party going for gold bugs.
Taking a quick look at the technical picture, a strong daily close above the 50-day SMA around $1870 could encourage a move toward $1880 and $1900, respectively. Sustained weakness could open a path back towards $1845, $1825, and $1800.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0700 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is capped by a cautious market mood and a renewed uptick in the US Dollar while weaker US Treasury yields lend some support. All eyes are on Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2050 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2050, fading the rebound in early European trading. Renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks consultation on the post-Brexit deal, limit the upside in the pair while the US Dollar recovers amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the market’s cautious mood as it treads water around the key moving averages during early Tuesday in Europe, close to $1,848 by the press time.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.