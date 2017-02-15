USDJPY: Weakens, Eyes The 112.00 Zone

USDJPY : The pair weakened on Thursday leaving risk of more decline to occur in the days ahead. On the downside, support comes in at the 112.50 level where a break if seen will aim at the 112.00 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 111.50 level and possibly lower towards the 111.00 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 113.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 113.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 114.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 114.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY looks to extend its downside pressure.

