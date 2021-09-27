USDJPY is finally coming higher on daily chart, out of a triangle that we were tracking in wave four so looks like more upside can be seen now for wave 5 which will be targeting 2020 highs.
USD/JPY daily Elliott Wave analysis chart
On 4h chart Japanese Yen, USDJPY is in an impulsive recovery after a triangle consolidation within wave E) with low at 109.11. We saw a sharp break higher; above 110.07 and out of a downward channel which makes a very bullish look for the pair so we think that more upsides can be seen, but possibly after a pullback if current 110.79 resistance holds. Support is at 110.00/110.10.
USD/JPY 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
