USDCHF Forecast Poll 2017: Solid uptrend should extend

USDCHF Forecast Dot Plot Chart

USDCHF Forecast Poll 2017

Featured Expert

Lukman Otunuga: "The USDCHF fulfills the prerequisites of a bullish trend on the daily charts as there have been consistently higher highs and higher lows. Technical bullish traders may simply exploit Dollars strength to catapult prices higher"

USDCHF Bull Lines

David Cheetham: "The Swissie will mainly be driven by risk appetite particularly in the EU. Barring any large shocks the strength should remain similar with gains in USD driving this pair higher"

Haresh Menghani: "The pair is likely to witness steady gains during early part before accelerating gains once the Fed adopts tighter monetary policy stance"

Markus Gabel: "We have a valid uptrend, which it will going on"

Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "We assume a minor dowtrend of the EURCHF over the next 2 years so the USDCHF is a by product of our ED/EC forecasts"

Thomas Light: "Upbeat investors bid USD ever higher away from safe-haven CHF"

USDCHF Bear Lines

Yohay Elam: "The Swiss franc is still prone to SNB intervention"