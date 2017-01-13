USDCHF Forecast Poll 2017: Solid uptrend should extend
|Analyst
|3 Months
|6 Months
|1 Year
|Brad Gilbert
|0,9800
|1,0500
|1,1200
|David Cheetham
|1,0550
|1,0650
|1,0400
|Elliott Wave Forecast
|1,0700
|1,0000
|1,1000
|Growth Aces
|1,0100
|1,0300
|1,0400
|Haresh Menghani
|1,0400
|1,0500
|1,0750
|James Chen
|1,0300
|1,0500
|1,0700
|JFD Brokers
|_
|_
|_
|Juan José del Valle
|_
|_
|_
|Lukman Otunuga
|1,0600
|1,0850
|1,1300
|Mark de la Paz
|_
|_
|_
|Markus Gabel
|1,0800
|1,0200
|1,1800
|Nenad Kerkez
|_
|_
|_
|Przemyslaw Kwiecien
|1,0540
|1,0700
|1,0340
|Scott Barkley
|_
|_
|_
|Thomas Light
|1,0500
|1,0700
|1,0400
|Valeria Bednarik
|1,0300
|1,0500
|1,1000
|Yohay Elam
|1,0600
|1,0000
|0,9800
|Medium Forecast
|1,0433
|1,0450
|1,0758
|Median Forecast
|1,0520
|1,0500
|1,0725
|Std-Deviation
|0,0264
|0,0262
|0,0514
|R-Coefficient
|0,0251
|0,0250
|0,0479
|Bullish
|8
|9
|11
|Sideways
|3
|1
|0
|Bearish
|1
|2
|1
Featured Expert
Lukman Otunuga: "The USDCHF fulfills the prerequisites of a bullish trend on the daily charts as there have been consistently higher highs and higher lows. Technical bullish traders may simply exploit Dollars strength to catapult prices higher"
USDCHF Bull Lines
David Cheetham: "The Swissie will mainly be driven by risk appetite particularly in the EU. Barring any large shocks the strength should remain similar with gains in USD driving this pair higher"
Haresh Menghani: "The pair is likely to witness steady gains during early part before accelerating gains once the Fed adopts tighter monetary policy stance"
Markus Gabel: "We have a valid uptrend, which it will going on"
Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "We assume a minor dowtrend of the EURCHF over the next 2 years so the USDCHF is a by product of our ED/EC forecasts"
Thomas Light: "Upbeat investors bid USD ever higher away from safe-haven CHF"
USDCHF Bear Lines
Yohay Elam: "The Swiss franc is still prone to SNB intervention"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.