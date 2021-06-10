The euro rose against the US dollar after the latest European Central Bank decision. As was widely expected, the bank left interest rates and quantitative easing unchanged. It also boosted the Eurozone GDP forecast because of the ongoing reopening and the vaccinations effort made by the governments. Barring another outbreak, analysts expect that the bank will start talking about tapering in the next three months. Tapering is when the bank starts lowering the amount of its bond purchases. Earlier on, data from Europe showed that the Norwegian inflation declined from 3.0% in April to 2.7% in May while in Sweden, it fell from 2.2% to 1.8%.
The US dollar rose slightly after the latest inflation and initial jobless claims numbers. The data showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose from 4.2% in April to 5% in April. Core CPI that excludes the volatile food and energy products rose from 3.0% to 3.8%. Further, the number of Americans applying for initial jobless claims declined from 385,000 in the previous week to 376,000. The continuing claims fell to 3.6 million. Combined, the inflation and labour market data show that the Fed will likely start moving earlier than expected. In the previous statements, the Fed has said that it believes that the strength is transitory.
The bitcoin price rose today even as calls for regulations in the United States grew louder. In a statement yesterday, Elizabeth Warren, the Senator for Massachusetts said that Congress and other regulators should work hard and bring tougher regulations to the space. This happened after it emerged that JGB, the biggest meatpacker in the United States paid $11 million to Russian hackers last week. In May, Colonial Pipeline also paid $4 million to hackers and experts expect that more ransomware attacks are on the way.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair rose to 37,767, which was substantially higher than this week’s low of 30,915. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved above the descending pink trendline and above the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. It also rose above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to 63. Still, with volume falling, there is a possibility that the pair will resume the bearish trend soon.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair retreated after the latest ECB decision. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the upper line of the descending channel. It also formed an evening star candlestick pattern that is usually a bearish sign. The price has also crossed the 25-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair will likely continue retreating as bears target the next support at 1.2100.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair retreated after reports emerged that the Boris Johnson administration was considering slowing the reopening schedule in England as the number of coronavirus cases rose. The pair fell to 1.4073, which was the lowest level since May 14. It also moved below the important support at 1.4085 and the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. The pair also seems to be forming a head and shoulders pattern, meaning that it will likely break out lower.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after dovish ECB, strong US CPI
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.2150 after the ECB prolonged its high pace of bond buys. The dollar is advancing after US CPI hit 5% YoY in May, beating estimates.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI
GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet
Gold remains pressured for third consecutive day as sellers attack weekly bottom. Treasury yields stays offered but King dollar stays firmer.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon.
GameStop Corp trades flat ahead of its annual shareholder meeting
NYSE:GME gained 0.85% amidst an unsettled day for the broader markets. GameStop announces a corporate shakeup that sees Ryan Cohen takeover as Chairman of the Board.