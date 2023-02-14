Share:

USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at around ¥132. Today if it holds the rate above the support level of around ¥131.50, then we could expect to test its resistance level at around ¥132.60.

Otherwise, it should further drop towards its next support level at around ¥130.70. However, the major factor that will drive the direction of the forex pair will be the US CPI which is scheduled to be announced at 15:30 (GMT+2).