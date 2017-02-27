USD/JPY Testing Deep 88.6% Fibonacci Level at 112
USD/JPY
4 hour
The USD/JPY is probably in a wave 1-2 (blue) unless price breaks below the bottom of wave 1 (blue). A larger ABC (brown) could be taking place within wave 2 (blue). A wave 2 (blue) correction typically last between 100% and 161.8% of wave 1 (see bottom scale).
1 hour
The USD/JPY is respecting the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 2. A break above resistance (orange line) could indicate that the correction is finished.
EUR/USD
4 hour
The EUR/USD is showing a bullish WXY correction (blue/green) within a wave 2 (purple). The wave 2 Fibonacci retracement (purple) levels are potential bouncing spot and reversal levels. A break above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) invalidates it.
1 hour
The EUR/USD could have completed a bearish ABC zigzag (blue) within an expanded bullish correction via a WXY (green) within wave Y (blue).
GBP/USD
4 hour
The GBP/USD failed to break above long-term resistance (brown) and showed a strong bearish turn instead. The wave count is therefore now showing a completed wave C (blue) and price could continue with the bearish momentum and break below support (blue).
1 hour
The GBP/USD showed bearish momentum which has been labelled as a 5 wave (orange) sequence as a wave 1 (blue). Price could now build a retracement within wave 2 (blue) but a break above the 100% level invalidates it.
Trading with currencies and CFDs is speculative in nature and could involve the risk of loss. Such trading is not suitable for all investors. Before using the services of Admiral Markets AS please acknowledge the risks associated with trading, terms and conditions of the services and consult and expert if necessary.