In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of USDJPY. In which, the decline from 16 March 2023 high ended 5 waves in an impulse sequence and showed a lower low sequence in a higher time frame charts. Therefore, we knew that the structure in USDJPY is incomplete to the downside & should see more weakness. So, we advised members to sell the bounces in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the extreme areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:
USD/JPY 1-hour Elliott Wave chart from 3.27.2023
Above is the 1hr Elliott wave Chart from the 03/27/2023 London update. In which, the decline from 16 March unfolded in an impulse sequence & showed a lower sequence where the pair made a short-term bounce in wave 2. The internals of that bounce unfolded as an Elliott wave zigzag correction where wave ((a)) ended at $130.89 high. Then a decline to $130.35 low ended wave ((b)) pullback and started the ((c)) leg higher towards $131.65- $1132.46 equal legs area from where sellers were expected to appear looking for more downside or for a 3 wave reaction lower at least.
USD/JPY latest 1-hour Elliott Wave chart from 3.28.2023
This is the Latest 1hr view from the 03/28/2023 Asia update. In which the pair is showing a reaction lower taking place from the equal legs area allowing shorts to get into a risk-free position shortly after taking the position. However, a break below $129.61 low is still needed to confirm the next extension lower & avoid a double correction higher.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.2300
GBP/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction and fluctuating at around 1.2300 on Tuesday. BOE Governor Bailey refrained from commenting on the policy outlook during is testimony on Tuesday. Eyes on US Consumer Confidence data.
Gold finds support at $1,950, volatility to continue as market awaits central bankers’ next move
Gold price has settled around $1,950 in a quiet start to Tuesday trading. The bright metal extended its retracement on Monday on another volatile day, dipping to $1,944 before closing at $1,957, losing more than 1% on the day.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
S&P 500: With banking crisis in rear view, market pushes index closer to 4,000
The S&P 500 on Monday moved ahead cautiously without much fanfare after the US government agreed to sell $72 billion worth of Silicon Valley Bank assets to First Citizens Bank (FCNCA).