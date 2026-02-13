TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Defends 200-EMA/50% Fibo. confluence ahead of US CPI

  • USD/JPY stages a goodish intraday recovery from over a two-week low touched on Thursday.
  • The broader fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for any further gains.
  • Traders look to the US CPI report for a fresh impetus amid the divergent Fed-BoJ expectations.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Defends 200-EMA/50% Fibo. confluence ahead of US CPI
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair gains strong positive traction on Friday and, for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak to over a two-week low, around the 152.30-152.25 region, touched the previous day. The US Dollar (USD) is looking to build on the post-NFP recovery amid reduced bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates soon, acting as a tailwind for the currency pair. Apart from this, some repositioning trade ahead of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the North American session, turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for spot prices.

Both the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the core gauge are seen rising 0.3% MoM in January and 2.5% from a year earlier. Any significant divergence from the expected readings will influence market expectations about the Fed's policy path and drive the USD demand, which should provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released on Wednesday forced investors to trim their bets for a March rate reduction. However, traders are still pricing in a greater chance of two more Fed rate cuts this year.

Furthermore, concerns about the central bank's independence might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, could draw support from expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could be more fiscally responsible. Investors also remain hopeful that Takaichi's policies will boost the economy. This might prompt the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to stick to its rate-hike path, which marks a significant divergence in comparison to dovish Fed bets and might also contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful appreciation for the USD/JPY pair.

Meanwhile, traders remain on high alert amid the possibility of a coordinated Japan-US intervention to stem the JPY weakness. This might further hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair, suggesting that the intraday move up is more likely to get sold into. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register heavy weekly losses. Moreover, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favor of bearish traders and backs the case for an extension of the steep decline witnessed since the beginning of this week.

USD/JPY daily chart

Chart Analysis USD/JPY

Technical Analysis:

The USD/JPY pair once again shows some resilience below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (SMA) and bounces off the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the April 2025 to January 2026 strong move up. The rising 200-day EMA at 152.47 keeps the broader uptrend intact.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line sits below zero and has weakened, signaling bearish momentum within a corrective phase. RSI at 41 (neutral) reflects subdued impulse. The 38.2% retracement at 152.09 offers immediate support, and holding above it would preserve the bullish bias.

A close back above the 23.6% retracement at 154.91 would ease pressure and refocus topside. The 200-day EMA continues to underpin the structure, and a daily close below it would risk extending the pullback. MACD turning higher toward the zero line would hint at fading bearish momentum, while RSI pushing through 50 would reinforce an improving tone.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD off highs, back to 1.1850

EUR/USD off highs, back to 1.1850

EUR/USD loses some upside momentum, returning to the 1.1850 region amid humble losses. The pair’s slight decline comes against the backdrop of a marginal advance in the US Dollar as investors continue to assess the latest US CPI readings.

GBP/USD advances to daily tops around 1.3650

GBP/USD advances to daily tops around 1.3650

GBP/USD now manages to pick up extra pace, clinching daily highs around 1.3650 and leaving behind three consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Cable’s improved sentiment comes on the back of the inconclusive price action of the Greenback, while recent hawkish comments from the BoE’s Pill also collaborates with the uptick.

Gold surpasses $5,000/oz, daily highs

Gold surpasses $5,000/oz, daily highs

Gold is reclaiming part of the ground lost on Wednesday’s marked decline, as bargain-hunters keep piling up and lifting prices past the key $5,000 per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s upside is also propped up by the lack of clear direction around the US Dollar post-US CPI release.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP in choppy price action, weighed down by falling institutional interest 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP in choppy price action, weighed down by falling institutional interest 

Bitcoin's upside remains largely constrained amid weak technicals and declining institutional interest. Ethereum trades sideways above $1,900 support with the upside capped below $2,000 amid ETF outflows.

Week ahead – Data blitz, Fed Minutes and RBNZ decision in the spotlight

Week ahead – Data blitz, Fed Minutes and RBNZ decision in the spotlight

US GDP and PCE inflation are main highlights, plus the Fed minutes. UK and Japan have busy calendars too with focus on CPI. Flash PMIs for February will also be doing the rounds. RBNZ meets, is unlikely to follow RBA’s hawkish path.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple edges up above the intraday low of $1.35 at the time of writing on Friday amid mixed price actions across the crypto market. The remittance token failed to hold support at $1.40 the previous day, reflecting risk-off sentiment amid a decline in retail and institutional sentiment. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers