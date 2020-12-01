USD/JPY Current price: 104.38
- Optimism surrounding coronavirus vaccines lifts demand for high-yielding assets.
- Japanese data resulted in better-than-anticipated, manufacturing output at 49 in November.
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, faces immediate resistance at 104.55.
The market’s mood has improved this Tuesday, with equities in franc recovery and the dollar down against all major rivals but the JPY. The USD/JPY pair trades around 104.40, marginally higher daily basis, amid the absence of interest for the safe-haven yen. The worlds’ run to beat the ongoing pandemic seems to be bearing encouraging fruits. Multiple vaccine producers have reported high effectiveness levels to prevent contagions and are applying before authorities for emergency use.
Japanese data published at the beginning of the day was generally positive. The November Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised from 48.3 to 49. The October Unemployment Rate came in at 3.1% as expected, while the Jobs/Applicants Ratio improved to 1.04.
Markit will publish the final US November Manufacturing PMI, while the country will release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 58 from 59.3 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, trapped between moving averages in its 4-hour chart. The 200 SMA maintains its bearish slope, providing dynamic resistance around 104.55. Technical indicators advance within positive levels, rather reflecting the absence of selling interest than supporting another leg higher.
Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.15
Resistance levels: 104.55 104.90 105.20
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
