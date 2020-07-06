USD/JPY Current price: 107.59
- Soaring equities in China amid optimism on economic growth leading the way.
- US June ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 50 from 45.4 in the previous month.
- USD/JPY confined to familiar levels as the market stays away from the greenback.
The financial markets are all about risk appetite at the beginning of the week, with China pushing the way higher as the Shanghai Composite is up by over 5,7%, and the Hang Seng added over 1,000 points. Safe-haven assets are under pressure, with the dollar being the worst performer, although adding some ground against the Japanese yen. There was no particular catalyst behind the upbeat mood, but optimism from Chinese authorities about an economic rebound, given the latest macroeconomic figures.
The continuation of the ongoing sentiment will depend on US data to be out later today. The country will publish today the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen in June at 50 from 45.4 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher for the day, still ranging around the 107.50 Fibonacci level. A neutral stance persists in the short-term and according to the 4-hour chart, although the bearish potential seems limited. The pair is battling with a directionless 200 SMA, while above the shorter ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head nowhere just above their midlines.
Support levels: 107.20 106.95 106.60
Resistance levels: 107.95 108.30 108.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
