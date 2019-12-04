USD/JPY Current Price: 108.94
- Risk sentiment improved modestly, safe-havens corrected overbought conditions.
- The Japanese services PMI returned to expansion territory in November with 50.3.
- USD/JPY advance seen as corrective, needs to rally past 109.30.
A modest improvement in the market’s mood helped the USD/JPY pair recover from 108.42, although the pair’s rally stalled ahead of the 109.00 figure, amid dismal US data. The ADP survey disappointed, as the private sector added just 67,000 new jobs in November, while services activity grew by less than anticipated in the same month. Nevertheless, European indexes managed to close in the green, amid headlines suggesting the US and China are discussing the amount of tariffs that would be reduced in the initial phase of a trade deal. Wall Street also ended with gains, although far from trimming its previous two-day losses. US Treasury yields bounced, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note up to 1.79% from a daily low of 1.70%.
Japan released at the beginning of the day the Jibun Bank Services PMI for November, which improved by less than anticipated up to 50.3 from 49.7, anyway back in expansion territory. This Thursday, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar will be quite scarce, as it will only include a speech from BOJ’s Harada.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading near its daily high ahead of Wall Street’s close around 108.90, with the advance still seen as corrective according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair is currently battling with a directionless 100 SMA, but below a firmly bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, recovered from oversold readings, with the RSI having lost upward strength currently at 47. The positive momentum needs to drive the pair beyond 109.30 for bears to give up.
Support levels: 108.45 108.10 107.75
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.30 109.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.
EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP
EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.
USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision
USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.
Where to expect a bullish break: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin
At the time of the American session opening, it seems that the US dawn has brought a new bullish movement among the market's leading cryptocurrencies.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.