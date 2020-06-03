USD/JPY Current Price: 108.90
- Japanese services output improved from record lows, but still dip into contraction territory.
- US Treasury yields edged firmly higher, the yield on the 10-year note jumped to 0.77%.
- USD/JPY retains its bullish bias, immediate resistance at 109.10.
The USD/JPY pair has moved closer to the 109.00 threshold, ending the day with gains near the 108.97 high achieved this Wednesday. Global equities posting substantial gains were behind the pair’s modest advance, as demand for safe-haven assets remained subdued. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, edged firmly higher as economic reopenings boosted sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped to 0.77%, its highest level in over two weeks.
During Asian trading hours, Japan published the Jibun Bank Services PMI, which bounced in May to 26.5 from 21.5, showing the extent of Japan’s economic contraction. This Thursday, the country’s macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce, as it only will publish foreign investment in Japanese papers.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair hovers around 108.90, retaining its bullish bias. The daily low was set at 108.69, with increased chances of a bearish corrective decline if the pair moves below it. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading north almost vertically above the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost their strength upwards, but remain near their daily highs in overbought levels, indicating limited selling interest.
Support levels: 108.65 108.25 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.10 109.50 109.85
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near 1.1250 as appetite for riskier assets prevails
The EUR/USD pair has advanced for a seventh consecutive day, reaching levels last seen in March, as upbeat US data only boosted the risk-on dominant mood.
AUD/USD retreats after flirting with the critical 0.7000 level
Aussie bulls are still willing to add on dips, but caution appears as the pair approaches the 0.7000 mark. Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance coming next.
XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700
XAU/USD has lost more than $20 on Wednesday and is set to depreciate beyond 2,5% over the last two days. Hopes that global economic recovery will accelerate in the second half of the year and a string of upbeat US economic indicators, have hurt bullion bets, driving XAU/USD to one-week lows at $1,695.
Cryptocurrency Market News: A small bounce back has been noted today
Bitcoin has pushed 0.82% higher on the session after the epic price drop on Tuesday. It's not much to write home about at this stage and its certainly not much of the 6.73% fall from the prior session.
WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices capitalized on the upbeat market mood and rose sharply during the first half of the day on Wednesday. After touching its highest level since early March at $38.15, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a sharp U-turn and slumped below $36.