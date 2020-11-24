USD/JPY Current price: 104.55
- Wall Street surged, with the Dow Jones surpassing 30,000 for the first time ever.
- Japan October Corporate Service Price Index, foreseen at 1.2% YoY, down from the previous 1.3%.
- USD/JPY trades at the upper end of its weekly range could run past 105.00.
The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh weekly high of 104.75 during the American session, following Wall Street´s lead and as the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed the 30,000 threshold for the first time ever. Cooling US political tensions, vaccine hopes and encouraging US data released earlier this week boosted high-yielding assets. Also, US Treasury yields advanced, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting 0.89%.
Japan has had a light macroeconomic week so far, without releasing relevant data. This Wednesday, the country will publish October Corporate Service Price Index, foreseen at 1.2% YoY, down from the previous 1.3%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair holds on to most of its daily gains, trading around 104.60, lacking bullish momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s trading below a bullish 20 SMA and a flat 100 SMA, but also that it met sellers around the 200 SMA. In the meantime, technical indicators turned flat within positive levels, maintaining the risk skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50
Resistance levels: 105.00 105.40 105.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
