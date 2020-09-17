USD/JPY Current price: 104.74
- The Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged and upgraded its economic assessment.
- US Initial Jobless Claims are foreseen at 850K in the week ended September 11.
- USD/JPY is bearish and poised to test the 104.18 low set last July.
The Japanese yen is among the strongest dollar’s rivals this Thursday, as USD/JPY trades around 104.70, its lowest since last July. The day kick-started with the Bank of Japan monetary policy decision. As widely expected, the central bank left its monetary policy unchanged, while upgrading its economic assessment. Policymakers said that the economy has started to pick up “gradually,” following the setback caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As usual, they reiterated that would add easing if necessary, although without hinting any action for the foreseeable future.
The announcement followed a similar one from the US Federal Reserve, which put the greenback under pressure. Powell & CO. also kept the monetary policy on hold and were quite reluctant to anticipate additional stimulus, despite reaffirming their commitment to do whatever it takes to support the economy. The focus today will be on US employment data, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 11 are expected at 850K from 884K in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is pressuring daily lows, maintaining its bearish stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains well below a bearish 20 SMA, which keeps accelerating south below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have stabilized well into negative territory, after correcting extreme oversold conditions. The pair has room to extend its decline towards 104.18, July low, should the pressure remain on the greenback.
Support levels: 104.70 104.20 103.85
Resistance levels: 105.10 105.50 106.00
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BOE on pause, Pound down
The Bank of England left rates as widely anticipated. Vote unanimous. Focus on economic assessments and guidance on future action. Policymakers discussed negative rates.
EUR/USD struggles below 1.18 after the Fed, data awaited
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims and other figures are awaited.
Gold drops the most in two weeks inside monthly triangle
Gold stands on the slippery ground after reversing from one-month-old triangle. The yellow metal’s declines marks its U-turn from the upper line of a short-term symmetrical triangle formation established since August 12.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Two-tier labor economy, markets await evidence of recovery
The number of people filing for initial jobless benefits is forecast to drop for the third week out of four after jumping above 1 million in the middle of August.
WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.