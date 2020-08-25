USD/JPY Current price: 106.44
- US Treasury yields accelerated their recovery, providing support to USD/JPY.
- US housing-related data and Consumer Confidence coming up next.
- USD/JPY is bullish in the short-term, support at 106.30.
An upbeat market mood is lifting USD/JPY, which now trades at daily highs in the 106.40 price zone. Support is coming from US Treasury yields, surging ahead of the US opening, reflecting the market’s optimism. Equities, on the other hand, are not doing that good after Monday stellar performance. European indexes are just marginally higher, while US ones hold on to yesterday gains. In general, the greenback is weaker against most major rivals, except those considered safe-havens.
The macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer during Asian trading hours, although European figures released today were generally encouraging. The US session will bring housing-related data, included July New Home Sales, and the CB Consumer Confidence, foreseen at 93 from the previous 92.6.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is now above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 107.04 and 105.09, at 106.29. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has rallied above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack clear directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, advanced within positive levels, partially losing their bullish strength but still heading north. Further gains are expected on a break above 106.70, the immediate resistance, towards fresh monthly highs beyond 107.05.
Support levels: 106.30 105.90 105.50
Resistance levels: 106.70 107.05 107.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism, upbeat German IFO data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded and the German IFO Business Climate came out at 92.6, beating estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through
A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00
WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.