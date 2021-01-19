USD/JPY Current price: 103.99
- A better market mood helped USD/JPY to recover some ground.
- All eyes are on Janet Yellen speech scheduled for this Tuesday.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral, needs to advance past 104.40.
The market’s mood is in better shape this Tuesday, weighing on safe-haven dollar and yen. The sentiment was boosted by comments from former Fed’s chair Janet Yellen, who has been nominated by Joe Biden as Treasury Secretary. Yellen is meant to speak in front of the Senate Finance Committee. Her prepared remarks are already out, showing that she believes that is time to “act big,” spend now and worry about deficits later. “In the long run, I believe the benefits will far outweigh the costs, especially if we care about helping people who have been struggling for a very long time.” Stocks are up, as well as government bond yields.
Data wise, the calendar has little to offer. Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic figures, while the US has scheduled some bonds auctions.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 104.00, also around the 23.6% retracement of its January advance. In the 4-hour chart, it has advanced above all of its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless. Technical indicators recovered to above their midlines but quickly lost directional strength, indicating limited buying interest. A long-term descendant trend line offers resistance in the 104.30 area, while the monthly high has been set at 104.39.
Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70
Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
