USD/JPY Current Price: 105.39
- Japan’s All Industry Activity Index contracted by 3.5% in May, better than the previous -7.6%.
- US equities advanced, Treasury yields bounced, but the greenback remained under pressure.
- USD/JPY pressuring lows and at risk of extending its decline towards the 104.40 price zone.
The USD/JPY pair traded as low as 105.11, a level that was last seen in March this year, to later stabilize around the 105.40 price zone. The pair held near its daily low despite the positive tone of US equities and government bond yields posting a modest intraday bounce, as speculative interest kept pricing-in a steeper US economic downturn.
Data coming from Japan at the beginning of the day was mostly discouraging, as the May All Industry Activity Index, which resulted in -3.5% from -7.6% in the previous month. The Leading Economic Index for the same month was downwardly revised to 78.4 while the Coincident Index came in at 73.4, below the previous estimate of 80.1. The country will publish early Tuesday the Corporate Service Price Index, foreseen in June at 0.5% YoY from 0.8% in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance heading into the Asian opening, as technical indicators continue to head lower within extreme oversold levels, just partially losing their directional strength. The 20 SMA heads lower almost vertically, well above the current level and above the larger ones. The pair has room to extend its decline towards the 104.40 price zone on a break below the mentioned daily low.
Support levels: 105.10 104.80 104.45
Resistance levels: 105.50 105.80 106.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comfortable above 1.1700
EUR/USD trades around 1.1730, comfortably consolidating in a quiet American session. Market players waiting for Fed’s decision, US growth data.
GBP/USD reaches 1.2920 area as investors keep dumping the greenback
The GBP/USD pair has reached fresh multi-week highs above 1.2920, as the dollar remains in sell-off mode. US Consumer Confidence fell more than anticipated in July.
Gold steadies near $1935-40 area after early volatile swings
Gold had some good two-way price swings on Tuesday and now seems to have stabilized around the $1935-40 region. Following a sharp Asian session spike to a record high level of $1981, the precious metal witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and dived to the $1900 neighborhood.
BTC/USD cracks $11,000, here are the key points
After the initial breakout above $10,000, Bitcoin was able to get enough continuation and managed to crack $11K as well. The number one digital asset is dominating the market again while most altcoins are heavily crashing.
WTI trades with modest losses, holds above $41.00 mark
WTI crude oil remained on the back-foot through the mid-European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the $41.25-30 region. The commodity failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the key $40.00 psychological mark.