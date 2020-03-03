Current price: 107.14
- USD/JPY drops to fresh 2020 lows after the Fed cut rates.
- Technical perspective favors a move toward October lows.
The USD/JPY pair fell to a near five-month low below 107.00 following Fed’s decision to cut the fund rate target y 50 bps to 1.00-1.25%. The dollar weakened across the board while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 1% for the first time in history. Even though stocks rallied as a knee-jerk reaction to the rate cut, Wall Street indexes fell back into negative territory as investors remain concerned over the potential consequences of the virus on earnings.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
Short-term technical outlook remains bearish for USD/JPY, with price trading below its main moving averages after losing around 500 pips from late-February highs. While indicators begin to look exhausted to the downside, the pair could take a breather over the next hours and consolidate near recent lows – in absence of more surprises – before making another bearish attempt below 106.92 aiming at October low at 106.48. On the flip side, the 200-day SMA stands as immediate resistance at 108.40. A break there could put the 109.00 area back in sight.
Support levels: 106.90 106.48 106.00
Resistance levels: 108.40 109.20 109.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
