Current price: 107.14

USD/JPY drops to fresh 2020 lows after the Fed cut rates.

Technical perspective favors a move toward October lows.

The USD/JPY pair fell to a near five-month low below 107.00 following Fed’s decision to cut the fund rate target y 50 bps to 1.00-1.25%. The dollar weakened across the board while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 1% for the first time in history. Even though stocks rallied as a knee-jerk reaction to the rate cut, Wall Street indexes fell back into negative territory as investors remain concerned over the potential consequences of the virus on earnings.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

Short-term technical outlook remains bearish for USD/JPY, with price trading below its main moving averages after losing around 500 pips from late-February highs. While indicators begin to look exhausted to the downside, the pair could take a breather over the next hours and consolidate near recent lows – in absence of more surprises – before making another bearish attempt below 106.92 aiming at October low at 106.48. On the flip side, the 200-day SMA stands as immediate resistance at 108.40. A break there could put the 109.00 area back in sight.

Support levels: 106.90 106.48 106.00

Resistance levels: 108.40 109.20 109.90