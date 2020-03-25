USD/JPY Current Price: 111.27
- Japanese policymakers are concerned about a steeper economic stagnation.
- Soaring equities weighed on the American dollar but also kept the yen in check.
- USD/JPY losing bullish potential in the short-term, corrective decline possible.
The USD/JPY pair has spent the day consolidating above the 111.00 figure, unable to extend its gains beyond the weekly high at 111.70. It slid during US trading hours, as equities momentum weighed on the American currency. At the beginning of the day, the Bank of Japan published the Summary of Opinions, focused on the need for strengthening monetary stimulus amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Policymakers are concerned that the country could plunge into deep economic stagnation, despite the latest measures announced, and don’t expect a rebound once the virus is contained. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has nothing of relevance to offer this Thursday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 111.20 price zone, losing its bullish strength. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is anyway holding above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, although technical indicators keep easing within positive levels. The risk of a steeper decline is limited, as, given the upbeat sentiment, the yen’s demand will likely remain limited. Still, the pair could extend its decline in the short-term, particularly if it losses the 111.00 threshold.
Support levels: 111.00 110.70 110.20
Resistance levels: 111.60 111.90 112.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
