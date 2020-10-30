USD/JPY Current price: 104.42
- Japanese data was generally discouraging, indicating persistent deflation and soft growth.
- Equities trade in the red in Europe, as concerns remain over the coronavirus spread.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral in the short-term, risk skewed to the downside.
Major pairs settled down after Thursday’s events, with USD/JPY consolidating around 104.40. Against other rivals, the greenback is firmly up weekly basis, as concerns rule, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the northern hemisphere. Asian and European shares were unable to follow Wall Street and trade in the red, although off daily lows amid better than expected German data.
Japanese data was generally discouraging, with October Tokyo inflation down 0.3% YoY and the core reading ex-fresh food falling 0.5% in the same period. September Housing Starts fell 9.9%, worse than the 8.6% expected, while Construction Orders were down 10.6%. On a positive note, the unemployment rate remained steady at 3%, while Industrial Production surged 4% monthly basis. The US will publish today October Personal Income and Personal Spending, and the final version of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is in the red for a third consecutive week. The 4-hour chart shows that it was unable to retain ground above a bearish 20 SMA, currently below it. The 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bearish slopes well above the shorter-one, all of them indicating prevalent selling pressure. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hover within neutral levels, without clear directional strength. The pair has bottomed around 104.00 in September, and once again this October, with a break below the region opening doors for a steeper decline.
Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.20
Resistance levels: 104.45 104.70 105.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.17 despite upbeat EZ GDP figures
EUR/USD is trading below 1.17, struggling to recover despite eurozone GDP smashing estimates with 12.7% QoQ growth. Inflation remains depressed at -0.3%. The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1870 level, remains vulnerable
Gold gained some positive traction on Friday and moved away from one-month lows. A subdued USD price action, weaker risk sentiment remained supportive of the uptick. The set-up supports prospects for additional weakness and warrants caution for bulls.
Forex Today: Fear returns ahead of Halloween amid covid's surge, elections uncertainty
Markets are on the back foot again on Friday after recovering on Thursday. The European Central Bank signaled it would act in December amid the resurgence of the virus, while US cases hit a new record.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.