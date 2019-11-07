USD/JPY Current price: 109.15
- The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached.
- Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines.
- USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.
Comments from Chinese Commerce Ministry triggered a U-turn in the market’s sentiment after he said that the country has agreed with the US to cancel existing tariffs in different phases if a trade deal is reached. The USD/JPY pair recovered the 109.00 level, once again trading near the 109.30 critical resistance area, as Wall Street soared to all-time highs in future trading, in detriment of safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields ticked higher, with that for the 10-year note hitting a fresh over one-month high.
Japan didn’t release relevant data during Asian trading hours, while the upcoming American session will bring minor figures from the US. The country will release weekly unemployment claims, seen at 215K in the week ended November 1, and September Consumer Credit Change.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 109.15, technically bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as the pair met buyers around the 23.6% retracement of its October rally where it also has its 100 SMA. The 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level and above the larger ones, while technical indicators resumed their advances after correcting overbought conditions. Large stops should be gathered above the 109.30 level, and if those get triggered, the pair has room to extend its rally toward 110.00, mainly on the back of risk appetite.
Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BOE turns more dovish, GBP/USD falls
Two members of the MPC voted for a rate cut. The GBP/USD pair plummeted with the dovish twist.
EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low
The shared currency failed to recover substantially on risk-appetite, undermined by European Commission’s decision to cut growth forecast for this year and the next.
USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls
The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.
Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00
The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.