USD/JPY Current price: 106.97
- Japan´s February Jibun Bank Services PMI improved to 46.3 from 46.1.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note neared 1.50%
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, ready to reclaim 107.00.
The USD/JPY pair hit 107.14 during US trading hours, boosted by Treasury yields. US government bond yields soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note flirting with 1.50%, to finish the day around 1.47%. Stocks rose in Asia and Europe, but Wall Street was unable to follow the lead, with US indexes ending the day mixed.
Japan published the February Jibun Bank Services PMI, which improved to 46.3 from 46.1. This Thursday, the country will release the February Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 30.6 from 29.6 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retreated from the daily high, ending the day a few pips below the 107.00 threshold, maintaining its bullish stance. The pair is neutral-to-bullish, according to the 4-hour chart, as a bullish 20 SMA keeps providing intraday support and leading the way higher. However, technical indicators keep lacking directional strength but developing within positive levels.
Support levels: 106.50 106.15 105.70
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.65 108.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
