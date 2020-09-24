USD/JPY Current price: 105.38
- BOJ reaffirmed its pledge to ease further to support the economy.
- The US session will bring updates on the country’s employment situation.
- USD/JPY is consolidating its weekly gains and could extend its advance beyond 106.00.
The USD/JPY pair trades near the weekly high achieved on Wednesday at 105.49, trying to find a new balance around it. The sentiment remains sour, mainly after Wall Street resumed its slump amid persistent uncertainty about an aid package and resurging coronavirus cases around the world. Asian and European indexes trade in the red, dragging US futures lower. Commodities remain under pressure, as the dollar reaches new multi-week highs against most of its major rivals, limiting chances of a bearish movement in USD/JPY.
The Bank of Japan published the Minutes of its latest meeting earlier today, and the document showed that policymakers are willing to act as needed to counter the effects of the pandemic on the economy. The focus is now on US employment data, as the country will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 18, foreseen at 843K from 860K in the previous week. Also, US Federal Reserve Chief Powell will testify before the Senate, although no surprises are expected there.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, holding on to a positive stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA has advanced further below the current level, now converging with the 38.2% retracement of the same decline. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain well into positive levels with modest upward slopes. The risk is skewed to the upside, although with falling equities, advances could be limited. Anyway, and as long as it stays above 104.85, the pair has room to advance towards the 106.25 area.
Support levels: 104.85 104.50 104.00
Resistance levels: 105.50 105.90 106.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month lows below 1.1650
EUR/USD renews two-month lows below 1.1650, as disappointing German IFO Survey adds to the growth concerns. The risk-off mood further fuels the US dollar's haven demand across the board. Eyes on US Jobless Claims, Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2750
GBP/USD retains early gains after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government is developing plans to protect jobs and the economy over the winter, proving n further details. BOE Bailey’s speech in focus.
Gold struggles near two-month lows, around $1950 area
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The prevalent USD buying continued weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to lend any support or stall the ongoing bearish trajectory.
Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bitcoin could resume the uptrend targeting $10,800 amid an increase in buying pressure from the whales. Ethereum is on the verge of a breakout to $360, as observed from both technical and on-chain perspectives.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.