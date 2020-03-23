USD/JPY Current Price: 111.33
- US Treasury yields fell further amid Fed’s massive and unlimited QE.
- Japan’s March preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 47.6.
- USD/JPY heading towards February high at 112.22 and higher.
The USD/JPY pair is once again ending the day with gains, not far from a fresh monthly high of 111.59. The Japanese currency appreciated at the beginning of the day as expected, as market players reacted to risk-averse weekend news. However, speculative interest returned to the greenback, moreover after the US Federal Reserve announced unlimited QE to counter the ongoing crisis. The pair surged, despite US equities remained in the red and US Treasury yields edged lower.
Japan will release the March preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 47.6 from 47.8 previously. It may be a barometer of what PMI for other economies may result later in the day. Japan will also release the January Leading Economic Index and the Coincident Index for the same month, although given that those are all news, the market will likely ignore them.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is defying its recent highs amid the dollar’s strength, bullish short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA continues to provide intraday support, as it heads north below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, however within positive levels, lacking clear directional strength. The pair has room to re-test February’s high at 112.22, and even advance beyond it as long as pullbacks are contained by buyers in the 109 handle.
Support levels: 111.05 110.70 110.20
Resistance levels: 111.90 112.25 112.60
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery
EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited. Plunges in eurozone and US PMIs are shrugged off for now.
GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.
Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”
Bitcoin's dominance chart shows a key moment that can have disastrous consequences. An increase in King Bitcoin dominance could mean the end of hundreds of Altcoin projects. Main Altcoins show signs of a possible positive outcome, but everything is at stake.
Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.