USD/JPY Current Price: 109.45
- Risk aversion related to the coronavirus backed safe-haven assets.
- Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 48.7 vs. the previous 48.4.
- USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline as long as 109.70 caps advances.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 109.26, its lowest in two weeks, on the heels of risk-aversion. The number of coronavirus cases has continued to increase while spreading outside China. This last, closed the city of Wuhan, where the virus originated, and a couple of neighbour cities, putting around 20 million people in quarantine. However, it seems the outbreak is not yet controlled, weighing on investors’ mood. Equities were down worldwide, although US indexes´ decline was moderated. Government debt yields also fell, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note down to 1.71%.
Japanese data released at the beginning of the day fell short of the market’s expectations, as the December Merchandise Trade Balance posted a wider-than-anticipated deficit of ¥-152.5B. Imports were down by 4.9% while exports decreased by 6.3%, also worse than expected. Japan has a tight macroeconomic calendar this Friday as the country will release December National Inflation, the BOJ will publish the Minutes of its latest minutes, while the Jibun Bank will release the preliminary estimate of the Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 48.7 vs. the previous 48.4.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 109.40, bearish according to the 4-hour chart. The pair is well below a now bearish 20 SMA while hovering around the 100 SMA, the first time around the indicator in two weeks. The Momentum indicator heads south at fresh multiple weeks’ lows, while the RSI decelerated its decline around 24, anyway maintaining the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.65
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.05 110.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
