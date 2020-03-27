USD/JPY Current price: 108.74
- Japan’s Tokyo March inflation at 0.4% YoY, slightly below expected.
- Equities turning lower as sentiment remains sour, dollar’s decline pauses.
- USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline on a break below 108.20.
Markets continue to depend on speculation about how the global economic situation will be once the pandemic is controlled, something that we all ignore. The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 109.00, down for a second consecutive day, as the greenback remains out of the market’s favour.
Asian equities followed the lead of US ones, posting substantial gains, but European indexes are in the red. The sentiment is sour as the number of coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed those in China, while the spread in Europe gives no signs of easing. One-third of the world’s population is in quarantine, and the most optimistic view suggests that activity could resume mid-April.
On the data front, Japan published Tokyo March inflation, which resulted slightly below expected, at 0.4% YoY, although the core reading, excluding fresh food and energy prices, remained stable at 0.7% YoY. Later today, the US Personal Income and Spending figures for February are due, along with PCE inflation. Given that the numbers are from pre-crisis, they would likely have no impact on prices.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance at 109.20. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA keeps easing above the current level, while the price is hovering around a flat 200 SMA. Technical indicators are resuming their declines within negative levels, after a modest bullish correction. The pair bottomed at 108.23 today, while the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally stands at 107.75. The bearish case will become stronger on a break below the mentioned daily low.
Support levels: 108.20 107.75 107.30
Resistance levels: 109.25 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recapturing the level as the dollar retreats. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling but the safe-haven dollar is still under pressure. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, some 900 pips off the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.