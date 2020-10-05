USD/JPY Current price: 105.63
- Japanese services output improved in September but remained in negative territory.
- Speculation that US President Trump is recovering from COVID-19 is boosting the mood.
- USD/JPY needs to break above last week high at 105.80 to turn bullish in the short-term.
The market’s mood improved after a bumpy weekend, with the sentiment gyrating around US President Trump’s health. The leader of the world’s largest economy contracted COVID-19 last Friday and was later translated to a medical facility. Contradictory headlines throughout the weekend spurred concerns, although, at this point, news suggest that he is recovering. Equities are firmly up, as well as US Treasury yields, pushing USD/JPY higher.
Japan published the September Jibun Bank Services PMI which beat expectations but held within contraction levels, printing at 46.9. The US session will bring the final version of the US Markit Services PMI, foreseen unchanged at 54.6. The country will also publish the official ISM Services PMI, expected at 56.3 from the previous 56.9.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at the upper end of its previous week´s range in the 105.60 price zone. The 4-hour chart shows that it continues to develop between moving averages, with a directionless 200 SMA capping advances currently at 105.70. Technical indicators crossed their midlines into positive levels, but lack clear directional strength. The pair traded as high as 105.80 last week, the level to surpass to confirm additional gains ahead.
Support levels: 105.20 104.85 104.50
Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.