Asia Market Update: Asia trades generally higher after gains on Wall St.; USD/JPY extends rise; CN trade balance is due on Thurs.
General trend
- USD trades generally firmer.
- Commodity currencies lag, AUD declines after prior gain.
- China Commerce Ministry official commented ahead of trade data.
- Taiwan Semi Chairman: Capex could hit $40B in 2023.
- China 7-day repo rate continues to rise.
- RBI announces more aggressive rate hike; Indian bond yields decline.
- Energy companies trade generally higher.
- Shanghai Composite lagged during morning trading [Property index drops >1.5%].
- Hang Seng outperforms; China regulator said to have approved 60 domestic games this month.
- Japanese automakers generally supported by the weaker Yen.
- Financials underperform in Australia following the recent RBA rate hike.
- US equity FUTs remain lower after prior rise.
- Thailand Central Bank expected to leave rates unchanged.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese said interest rate rise is a 'blow for families', to consider new policies to deal with inflation; the new budget is expected in Oct [comments follow larger than expected RBA rate hike] - press.
- (AU) Former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Official MacFarlane: 50bps hike was the right call; Would be surprised if inflation returns to 2%, enough scarcity to keep CPI elevated.
- (NZ) New Zealand 10M Budget Deficit NZ$9.4B (vs forecast of -NZ$12.6B).
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Reserve Bank of Australia review is expected to begin within the next few months and last through mid 2023.
- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 0.50% Sept 2026 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.2491%; bid-to-cover 3.28x.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese said to be looking to Indonesia and India to expand trade outside of China (which it has been in a long standing dispute with) - SMH.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.
- USD/JPY Rises to ¥133.18 [highest since Apr 2002].
- (JP) Japan may expand employee pensions to smaller cos - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan Q1 final GDP Q/Q: -0.1% V -0.3%E; GDP annualized Q/Q: -0.5% V -1.1%E.
- (JP) Japan June BoP Current Account: ¥501.1B v ¥524.5Be; Adjust Current Account: ¥511.5B v ¥399.2Be.
- (JP) Japan May Bank Lending Y/Y: 0.7% v 0.9% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 0.9% v 1.0% prior.
- (JP) Japan May Eco Watchers Current Survey: 54.0 v 52.0e; Outlook Survey: 52.5 v 51.5e.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW490B v KRW800B indicated in 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 2.300% v 2.100% prior.
- (KR) South KoreaQ1 preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.6% V 0.7%E; Y/Y: 3.0% V 3.1%E.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens %; Shanghai Composite flat.
- (CN) China Deputy Commerce Min (MOFCOM) Wang: Foreign Trade stabilization faces uncertainties; Sees global demand growth as low [comments ahead of May Trade Balance data that is due on Thurs (Jun 9th)].
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) PBOC International Dept Offical Zhou: To keep guiding financing costs lower; Will keep CNY reasonably stable and strengthen currency flexibility.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) plans to sell CNY23.0B of yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong during 2022 - Chinese press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6634 v 6.6649 prior.
- (CN) China State Grid to invest total CNY90B into urban power grid (follows report of total CNY500B into China power grid) - Press.
- (CN) Zhejiang said to have reduced restrictions on people incoming from regions with coroanvirus cases - Press.
- (CN) Shanghai Sec News: Monetary Policy in China has room to aid growth as borrowing demand recovers.
- (CN) Shanghai has started construction on 11 projects with a total investment value of CNY11.9B - Chinese press.
- (CN) China May debt inflows might total $2.0B, cites the IIF - US financial press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng +1.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.6%; Kospi +0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0709-1.0677 ; JPY 133.30-132.58 ; AUD 0.7237-0.7192 ;NZD 0.6494-0.6455.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,849/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $120.09/brl; Copper -0.7% at $4.4197/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0750 as dollar retreats
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0750 with the greenback struggling to preserve its strength. The data from the EU showed earlier in the day that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%.
USD/JPY tests 134.00 amid firmer yields, policy contrast
USD/JPY has extended its rally and advanced beyond 134.00 for the first time in two decades. Rising US Treasury yields highlight the BOJ-Fed policy divergence and continue to fuel the pair's upsurge mid-week.
Gold range play to extend around $1,850 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price is reversing a part of the previous recovery gains, in light of a notable US dollar demand alongside rebounding Treasury yields. The dollar capitalizes on the risk-off flows, courtesy of global recession fears, as central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.
Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!