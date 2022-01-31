Asia Market Update: Equity markets generally pare losses amid CN holiday; Some volatility seen; US equity FUTs move between gains and losses; USD/JPY and UST yields rise after Fed speak, month-end also in focus; RBA due tomorrow.
General trend
- AU yields decline ahead of RBA’s decision on bond purchase program [curve steepens].
- China PMI data was mixed; Caixin said it became more evident that China’s economy is straining under the triple pressures of contracting demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations.
- Hang Seng extended gain, HK markets to close early today.
- Jan Macau Casino Revs in focus.
- China holiday in focus: Shanghai to close between Jan 31st and Feb 4th; HK to close Feb 1-3rd.
- Nikkei 225 has extended gains [USD/JPY rises].
- Japanese cos. due to report earnings include TEPCO, Mitsubishi Motors, Kyocera, Komatsu, Shionogi, Hino Motors.
- S&P ASX 200 pared decline [REITs rise ahead of RBA; Energy index also rises].
- WTI Crude FUTs rise over 1% [focal points include Ukraine]; Natural Gas FUTs rise over 7%.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include L3Harris, Otis Worldwide, Trane Technologies.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- ORG.AU Reports Q2 Total production 60.8 .PJ v 68.3 PJ y/y; Commodity Rev A$2.25B v 1.06B y/y.
- (AU) Australia Jan Melbourne Institute Inflation M/M: 0.4% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.0% v 2.8% prior.
- FAR.AU Samuel Terry Asset Management notes off-market takeover offer for Far Ltd at A$0.45/shr.
- AMA.AU Gives Q2 update: Business remained significantly COVID-19 affected through much of Q2; Monthly repair volumes were at their lowest level for the 6 months.
- ANN.AU Guides H1 EBIT $111M v $130Me; Rev $1.0B v $1.0Be; cuts FY22 $1.25-1.45 (prior $1.75-1.95).
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: The A$424B of private savings between households and businesses will support the economy as it transitions away from pandemic-era emergency measures – AFR.
- (AU) Australia in its March 29th Federal Budget expected to upgraded labour market forecasts that project the jobless rate on track to fall below 4% in 2022 (prior saw 4.5%) - Aussie press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.1%.
- (JP) JAPAN DEC PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: -1.0% V -0.6%E; Y/Y: 2.7% V 2.9%E; lowers Jan outlook.
- (JP) JAPAN DEC RETAIL SALES M/M: -1.0% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 1.4% V 2.8%E.
- 6758.JP "Spider-Man: No Way Home" top movie at the N. American box office with $11.0M in sales ($735.9M to date).
- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) official Yamaoka: Against using digital yen, BOJ shouldn’t view the issuing of a digital currency as a monetary policy option as doing so could severely damage the economy.
- (JP) Japan Jan Consumer Confidence: 36.7 v 37.0e (2nd consecutive decline).
- (JP) Japan Dec Annualized Housing Starts: 838K v 854Ke; Y/Y: 4.2% v 8.1%e.
Korea
- Kospi closed for holiday.
- (KR) North Korea fired what appears to be its longest range missile since 2017 earlier this morning (7th launch in January) – press.
- Follow up: North Korea confirmed it test fired Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile over the weekend.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +0.3%; Shanghai Composite closed for New Year holidays.
- (CN) CHINA JAN PMI MANUFACTURING (GOVT OFFICIAL): 50.1 V 50.0E.
- (CN) CHINA JAN CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 49.1 V 50.0E (moves back into contraction, 23 month low).
- 3333.HK Receivers appointed for assets of some China Evergrande Group subsidiaries; no material impact expected; no material impact seen.
- (CN) China outlines 14th 5 year plan for pharmaceutical industry: Avg R&D spending +10%/year.
- (CN) China PBOC: Q4 Property loan growth Y/Y: 7.9% v 7.6% prior.
Other
- (IN) India Central Bank (RBI) comments on Conversion/Switch of Govt of India (GoI)’s Securities: Govt has done a conversion transaction with the Reserve Bank on January 28; bought back securities maturing in FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25 from the Reserve Bank and issuing fresh securities for equivalent market value, to make the transaction cash neutral.
- (SG) Singapore Q4 Business Confidence: 0 v 16 prior (lowest since Q3 2020).
North America
- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk): Reiterates Fed could use quarter point rate increases, holds view of 3 25bps raises in 2022, with the first coming in March, if inflation remains high; every option is on the table for every meeting - FT.
- CTXS Elliott and Vista said to be close to acquiring at $104/shr cash, $13.0B; announcement could be as soon as Monday – press.
Europe
- (PT) Portugal Socialist Party [center-left] won general election with an outright parliamentary majority in snap election (not expected to win outright majority, though expected to win).
- (IT) Italy President Mattarella agrees to serve a 2nd term after coalition parties urged him to reconsider stepping down; Draghi to remain PM.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite closed for holiday; Kospi closed for holiday; Nikkei225 +1.1%; ASX 200 -0.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.1164-1.1139; JPY 115.60-115.22; AUD 0.7017-0.6987; NZD 0.6565-0.6539.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.1% at $1,786/oz; Crude Oil +1.1% at $87.77/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.31/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD
Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s March rate hike after Friday’s US Employment Cost Index.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is currently consolidating. Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
A busy week lies ahead. The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.