USD/JPY Current Price: 108.49
- Brexit-related fears spurred demand for safe-haven assets at the end of the day.
- Japan’s macroeconomic calendar to remain empty this Wednesday.
- USD/JPY ends the day in the red, but bears remain reluctant.
The USD/JPY pair has spent most the day lifeless around 108.60, finally reacting negatively to Brexit headlines. A holiday in Japan exacerbated the quietness around the pair, alongside Brexit-related uncertainty throughout the first half of the day. The pair remained afloat amid some modest dollar’s demand during London trading hours, also finding support in the positive performance of European and Asian equities, as most indexes closed in the green. As per government debt, US Treasury yields remained at the upper end of their weekly range but turned into the red after the UK Parliament voted against PM Johnson’s motion to accelerate the process, as the headline spurred demand for safe-haven assets, also dragging US stocks lower. There are no macroeconomic releases scheduled in Japan for this Wednesday, which means sentiment will lead the way.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has remained within familiar levels for a third consecutive day, although the daily chart shows that it reached a higher high of 108.72, indicating that bulls are not willing to give up. Despite the late decline, the pair has also set a higher low. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as it continues hovering around its 20 SMA, which currently gains downward traction. The Momentum indicator remains directionless around its mid-line, while the RSI gains bearish traction, currently at 46. The bearish potential will increase on a break below 108.28, the weekly low an immediate support.
Support levels: 108.25 108.00 107.75
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.35
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.
Gold heads higher as Brexit uncertainty prevails over trade-deal hopes
In the final hour of trade on Wall Street, spot gold was moving in on the 1490 level, trading higher by 0.22% having travelled between a low of $1480.91 and a high of $1489.04.