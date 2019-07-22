USD/JPY Current price: 107.86
- Wall Street bouncing from intraday lows prevented USD/JPY from collapsing.
- BOJ’s Kuroda reiterated the central bank’s willingness to maintain the ultra-loose policy.
- USD/JPY bearish, firmer decline expected if below 107.21, last week’s low.
The USD/JPY is finishing Monday with modest gains around 107.85, having topped for the day at 108.06. The dollar started the week extending its Friday’s rally, triggered by speculation of a Fed’s softer approach to rate cuts, although risk aversion took over, weighing more in favor of the Japanese currency. Tensions in the Middle East and the resignation of UK’s Foreign Minister, Sir Alan Duncan, maintained risk-off during the first half of the day, although the market’s sentiment improved in the last trading session, as Wall Street surged, on news US officials are traveling to Beijing next week, to resume trade talks. There were no macroeconomic releases in Japan, although BOJ’s Governor Kuroda spoke in Washington. Among other things, Kuroda reiterated that the central bank “persistently continue with powerful monetary easing,” toward achieving the desired 2.0% inflation target. The Asian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Tuesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at around the 38.2% retracement of its July’s decline, with the upside limited, despite having advanced for a second consecutive day. The intraday advance stalled right below the 50% retracement of the same slide, where in the 4 hours chart, it also has the 100 SMA and 200 SMA, reinforcing the 108.00 relevance as resistance. Technical indicators have turned lower within negative levels, leaning the risk toward the downside without confirming it. The bearish case will be firmer if the pair loses 107.21, the low set last week.
Support levels: 107.50 107.20 106.75
Resistance levels: 108.00 108.40 108.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends Monday just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair finishes the first day of the week with a downward tone, as the greenback managed to extend its gains against most major rivals. Risk-related sentiment favors the greenback, while upcoming ECB’s monetary policy decision weighs on the common currency.
GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows
The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.
USD/JPY remains in daily range below 108 following Kuroda comments
The USD/JPY pair is having a hard time finding direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways below the 108 mark.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.
Gold holds tight above $1,400 as market weighs up 25 and 50 basis point cut scenarios
Gold prices have entered the final hour of Wall Street's trade on Monday, around flat for the session at $1,427, having stuck to a tight $1,422 and $1,430 range for the day.