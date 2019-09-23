USD/JPY Current price: 107.46
- US macroeconomic calendar includes the Markit September preliminary PMI.
- USD/JPY at risk of losing the 107.00 support, amid ruling risk-negative sentiment.
The USD/JPY pair has extended its negative momentum to 107.30, its lowest in almost two weeks. The market’s sentiment remains sour amid trade talk uncertainties, with representatives from China and the US offering mixed messages about progress. Demand for safety persists as equities trade in the red and government bond yields keep falling. Japan didn’t release relevant data, as the country celebrates a holiday this Monday, while the US macroeconomic calendar includes the September Markit preliminary estimates for the Manufacturing and Services PMI, seen at 50.3 and 51.5 respectively.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance and around 107.45, the base of its latest range. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading below its 20 SMA, which gains downward strength, although it found support around a mild-bullish 100 SMA, at 107.30. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered from near oversold levels but remain within negative levels and below their intraday highs, indicating limited buying interest. Below the daily low, the pair would likely extend its decline toward the 107.00 figure, while it would need to advance above 107.60 to shrug off the negative stance and have a chance to recover toward 108.00.
Support levels: 107.30 107.00 106.60
Resistance levels: 107.60 108.00 108.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks later.
GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.
Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.