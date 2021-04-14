USD/JPY

The USD/JPY passed the support of the previous April low levels on Tuesday. Moreover, the currency exchange rate passed the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 108.87. The decline ended with the rate finding support in 108.80.

By the middle of Wednesday's trading, the rate had reached the resistance of the previous April low levels. If the resistance holds, the rate could resume its decline and eventually reach the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 108.35.

On the other hand, the 108.80 could continue to hold and force the rate either into sideways trading or a surge up to the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 109.20.

USDJPY

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall

GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall

GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements

Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements

Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.

Read more

XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level

XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level

Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.

Gold News

Nasdaq: COIN When can I buy Coinbase?

Nasdaq: COIN When can I buy Coinbase?

Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq: COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures