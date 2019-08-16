USD/JPY Current price: 106.42
- Improved market’s sentiment weighing on safe-haven Yen.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August expected at 97.2.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bullish in the short-term, downside well limited.
The market is heading into the weekend in a better mood, as US President Trump spoke about “productive” trade talks with China, calming speculative interest. Also, robust US Retail Sales released Thursday spooked, at least temporarily, the ghost of recession.
The USD/JPY pair is advancing beyond the 106.00 level, underpinned by recovering equities. Currently trading in the 106.40 region, the upside is capped as, despite yields bounced too, the advance there is quite modest.
Japan didn’t release relevant data at the beginning of the day. The US, on the other hand, will release July Housing Starts and Building Permits, and the more relevant preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August, seen at 97.2 from 98.4 in July.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is still being capped by the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline at 106.65, the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, it´s holding above a bullish 20 SMA, which now converges with the 23.6% retracement of the same decline. The RSI indicator in the mentioned time-frame advances above its mid-line, currently at 58, although the Momentum indicator is still struggling with its mid-line, unable to confirm an upward extension. Beyond the mentioned Fibonacci level, the 100 SMA and the weekly high at around 107.00 provide the next resistance and a possible bullish target, should the recovery continue.
Support levels: 106.05 105.60 105.25
Resistance levels: 106.65 107.00 107.40
EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data
Following a brief consolidative mode around the 1.11 handle, EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure amid fresh broad-based US dollar buying and expectations of large ECB QE. The bears look to test the 1.1070 key support.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2150 amid risk-on
The UK data-backed recovery in GBP/USD remains safe and sound in the European session, as the pair regains 1.2150. The improved risk tone also offers support to the recent upside, as market shrug-off lingering no-deal Brexit fears.
USD/JPY hits fresh session tops near 106.50 as risk recovery gathers pace
The USD/JPY pair picked up fresh bids and hit session highs near 106.50 levels in the European session, as the recovery in the risk sentiment gathered steam, as reflected by the extension of the relief rally in the Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Sentiment picks up on Trump’s 'productive' trade comments, but can it last?
Concerns surrounding the warning signals that bond markets are throwing off have not gone away, but they have been alleviated slightly in the past 24 hours.
Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on
Gold prices look vulnerable to further downside risks in Europe, as sellers aim for 100-HMA near $1510 on an hourly rising wedge breakdown. Fundamentally, an improvement in the risk tone is likely to weigh on the safe-haven.