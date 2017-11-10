USD/JPY analysis: bearish potential increases, but still missing confirmations
USD/JPY Current price: 112.35
The USD/JPY pair ended the day unchanged a handful of pips below the 112.50 level, having spent the last few sessions at the lower end of its weekly range, a few pips above the 112.00 level. A pullback in the Dollar index, which trimmed its gains from the past two weeks in these last three days, favored the safe-haven currency, alongside with retreating US Treasury yields. The yield of the key US 10-year benchmark tumbled to 2.33% level, but finally ended the day unchanged at 2.34%. The pair has been unable to define a clear direction for almost three weeks at the time being, and the only possible catalyst for this week are US macroeconomic releases scheduled for Friday, Retail Sales and CPI. The 4 hours chart for the pair presents a neutral stance, as technical indicators lack directional strength around their mid-lines, whilst the price is a few pips below its 100 SMA, but meeting buying interest on approaches to the 112.00 psychological threshold, also the 23.6% retracement of the September rally. Below this last, the pair will turn short-term bearish, with scope then to extend its decline towards the 111.60 price zone, en route to 111.20, this last a more likely bearish target for the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 112.00 111.65 111.20
Resistance levels: 112.65 113.00 113.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.