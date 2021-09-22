USD/CHF Technical analysis summary

Sell Stop: Below 0.9216.

Stop Loss: Above 0.9250.

Indicator Signal RSI Neutral MACD Sell Donchian Channel Neutral MA(200) Sell Fractals Neutral Parabolic SAR Sell

USD/CHF chart analysis

The technical analysis of the USDCHF price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDCHF,H1 continues retracing lower after breaching below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9216. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 0.9250. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis of forex - USD/CHF

Switzerland’s trade surplus decline was smaller than expected in August. Will the USD/CHF price decline persist?

Switzerland’s trade surplus decline was smaller than expected in August. The Federal Statistical Office reported Switzerland's trade surplus narrowed to CHF 5.06 billion in August from CHF 5.3 billion in the previous month, when a decline to CHF 4.5 billion was expected. This is bearish for USD/CHF price.

