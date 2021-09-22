USD/CHF Technical analysis summary
Sell Stop: Below 0.9216.
Stop Loss: Above 0.9250.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
USD/CHF chart analysis
The technical analysis of the USDCHF price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDCHF,H1 continues retracing lower after breaching below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9216. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 0.9250. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex - USD/CHF
Switzerland’s trade surplus decline was smaller than expected in August. Will the USD/CHF price decline persist?
Switzerland’s trade surplus decline was smaller than expected in August. The Federal Statistical Office reported Switzerland's trade surplus narrowed to CHF 5.06 billion in August from CHF 5.3 billion in the previous month, when a decline to CHF 4.5 billion was expected. This is bearish for USD/CHF price.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed
Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month lows of $1742.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.