USD/CAD technical analysis summary
Buy Stop։ Above 1,3.
Stop Loss: Below 1,266.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
USD/CAD chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, USDCAD: D1 has broken the long-term resistance line up. A number of technical analysis indicators formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if USDCAD: D1 rises above its latest high and upper Bollinger band: 1.3. This level can be used as an entry point. Initial risk cap possible below the Parabolic signal, 200-day moving average and the last two down fractals: 1.266. After opening a pending order, we move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders after making a trade can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (1.266) without activating the order (1.3), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex – USD/CAD
Correction of world oil prices may have a negative impact on the Canadian economy. Will the USDCAD quotes continue to rise?
From January to April 2022, China reduced oil imports by 4.8% y/y. The main reason for this was the lockdown due to a new outbreak of coronavirus in Shanghai and some other regions. In addition, the European Union and Japan are going to stop importing Russian oil and generally reduce the consumption of hydrocarbons. All this can have a negative impact on global demand. Meanwhile, the export of oil and oil products occupies the largest share in Canada's total exports (20%). Therefore, the dynamics of the Canadian dollar may depend on oil prices. Last week, the Canada Trade Balance for March ($2.486 billion) was published, which turned out to be worse than expected. This week in Canada is not expected to release important economic data. In the US, the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index for April will be published on Wednesday and Thursday. They can affect the USDCAD rate. Market participants do not rule out a slight decrease in inflation after the record level of 8.5% y/y, recorded in March.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0550 as US stocks turn south
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated below 1.0550 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes started to erase the opening gains, allowing the greenback to find demand as a safe haven.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD is trading in the lower half of its daily range and edging lower toward 1.2300 in the American session. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, the greenback holds its ground amid a negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
Gold on its way to challenging the $1,800 threshold
Gold started the day positively, advancing to an intraday high of $1,865.43 as demand for the greenback remained subdued. The latter returned with Wall Street’s open, as US indexes quickly trimmed early gains, while XAU/USD fell to $1,841.38, its lowest since early February.
XRP price stands out as the most bullish looking crypto
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
UPST loses more than half its value on dismal earnings report
Upstart Holdings share price has collapsed on after-hours and pre-market trading after the credit-lending company released dismal earnings figures after the Monday close.