Markets have recovered some losses this afternoon, but the FTSE 100 remains deep in the red on a tough day for risk appetite.
- Wall Street claws back losses after the open.
- Global equity rally dented, but not terminally.
- Dollar solid in wake of Fed minutes.
US indices have begun the day with a rebound off their initial lows, which has in turn dragged European indices somewhat out of the red, although the post-Fed minutes caution does endure. Continental European indices such as the Dax and the CAC, which had been riding high going into this week, have seen a sharp correction from their highs as growth worries take hold again. How much of this is down to some pre-options expiry volatility, exacerbated by the lower volumes seen in the summer, is up for debate, but for now the pendulum has shifted in favour of the sellers after a grind higher from mid-July. It hardly dents the gains made so far this year however for US and European markets, and selloffs have been relatively brief all year, so a broader perspective would argue that investors are still content to be long risk, just not at the highs seen this week. In addition the continued deterioration in Asian markets is a real reason for concern, especially given how it has been ignored by markets on this side of the planet.
The dollar continues to be the big winner from last night’s minutes, with markets continuing to expect a more benign environment for the greenback as the Fed slowly begins its move towards tapering. Those expecting a rising dollar to unhinge the equity rally will likely be disappointed, since a reviving global economy will, by its very nature, continue to make equities attractive. But such regime shifts are never easy, and it makes sense to expect the bumps in the road to continue. This week’s low in the Vix was a warning to those prepared to listen, and is likely to be repeated at least a couple of times before the year is out.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.17 after Fed minutes, on risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains under pressure around 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed´s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. US jobless claims shrank to 348K beating expectations.
GBP/USD slides below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Taper talk makes markets tumble but is it a tantrum yet?
The Fed did what it probably needed to do with the release of the much anticipated minutes. Markets are stretched and money is cheap so the Fed had to try and cool things slightly.