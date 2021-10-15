US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing.
Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading.
Technical Analysis Next resistance Group2 1765|1772|1800.
Elliott Wave iii) of C of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:Currently long into Wave i).
TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The Mid Point 1750 With Resistance Sub Group 1 1810|1820|1830.
Trading tips:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it".
Video Chapters:
00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
08:17 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis.
12:05 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
