We come into the new week with the US Dollar still doing a good job generating bids, with the latest round of demand coming in the aftermath of last Friday’s well received US jobs report data.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750
EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month’s low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly lows below 1.3850 on USD strength
GBP/USD follows the footprints of the previous week and edges lower in the early Asian trading session. US Dollar Index trades near 93.00 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views. The sterling struggles on the BOE hawkish shift, Brexit tension.
Dogecoin price poised to retrace after DOGE reaches crucial resistance
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next after it hit the forecasted target.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.